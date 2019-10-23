Bowling Green – Janette “Janet” Harmon Coatney, 86, of Bowling Green entered into rest October 22, 2019. Janette was born January 23, 1933 in Lebanon, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Dozier Coatney, her parents John Thomas Harmon and Florence Merkley Henkley, and a brother John Thomas “Buddy” Harmon Jr.
Janette was a longtime member of Eastwood Baptist Church where she taught three-year-old Sunday school for many years. She also volunteered weekly at the church administrative office. Janette loved to read, work jig-saw puzzles and watch college sports. Survivors include her children, daughters Janet Kay Brown (Barry) of Bowling Green, and Patricia “Trish” Spaulding (Charlie) of Palm Springs, FL; sons Clyde D. Coatney, Jr. of Louisville, KY, and Michael “Mike” Coatney (Kathy) of Goshen, KY; sister Martha Zoeller; brother Joe Harmon; grandchildren Wes Brown (Katy), Will Brown (Amanda), Shelby Barker-Pinlac, Hallie Coatney, and Sam Coatney; great-grandchildren Cody and Reagan Brown; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Eastwood Baptist Church with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation for the public will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Friday, October 25, 2019 at Eastwood Baptist Church from 9 am to 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Eastwood Baptist Church or Hosparus Health of Barren River.