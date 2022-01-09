...Slick Spots May Develop on Area Roadways Tonight and into the
Monday Morning Commute...
Behind the rain that fell earlier today temperatures are expected
to dip into the lower-mid 30s this evening and into the 20s by
midnight...bottoming out in the teens for the morning commute.
Though gusty winds will help to dry off the roads, any residual
water on area roadways may freeze up and create slick spots,
especially on less traveled and sheltered roads.
Motorists should exercise caution and allow extra time for the
Monday morning rush. Stay tuned to NOAA all hazards weather radio
and your local media for the latest updates.
Bowling Green - Janette (Moore) Meyer, 78, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born on January 31, 1943 in Pope, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bro. Harold V. and Mildred Moore, a sister, Nancy Thomas and son-in-law, Read Potter, and two brother-in-law's Hughie Blankenship and Harold Wade Howard.
She was the wife of Jim Meyer, her husband for 56 years, the mother of two daughters, Julia A. Potter and Ashley Meyer Moore (Michael), sister to Cheryl Blankenship, Patricia Howard, Sharon Oliver (Danny), and Nathan Moore; as well as a beloved grandmother to her six grandchildren, Madison Potter Daniels (Brandon), Claiborne Potter (Elizabeth), McKinley Bice, Bryer Bice, Hatcher Potter and Reeves Moore. She had two precious great-grandchildren, Laken Read Daniels, and Hunter Grace Daniels. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Janette was a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a degree in accounting. She was the first female staff accountant employed by James R Meany & Associates, now BKD. She was the owner and accountant of Meyer and Associates for the past 34 years and enjoyed every minute of it. The one place you could always find Janette was at "the office". She was a very intelligent, wise, and educated woman. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. Janette had the most giving and nurturing light about her. She gave unconditional love to everyone in her life. She was a constant support to her children and grandchildren who meant the world to her.
Janette's kind heart, uplifting soul, and comforting presence are the qualities that her family and friends will miss the most. Her children and grandchildren claim that she taught them so much and that she was the very best listener. Her strength and courage were admired by all. She was endlessly thankful for all the joys that life brought her. Janette is at peace and will be greatly missed by so many.
The visitation will be held Tuesday, January 11th from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel and from 9:00 am until funeral service on Wednesday at the church. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, January 12th at 11:30 am at First Baptist Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery #2. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or First Baptist Church of Bowling Green, Ky.
