BOWLING GREEN – Janice Angela Provance (Woodlief), aged 76, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away at her residence on Sunday, March 19, 2023. She was born in Knoxville, TN on November 24, 1946 to the late Willard and Naomi Woodlief.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Nancy Branton (Frank), Joe Woodlief (Barbara and Pat), and Jerry Woodlief.
She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Charles Provance; her 3 children Renee Jensen (Bobby), Charlie Provance (Karri), and Ricky Provance; her grandchildren Cory Jensen, Niki Jensen (Austin), Gavin Provance, Olivia Urban (Noah), and Wyatt Provance; her great grandchildren Adina Jensen and Ariella Jensen; a sister-in-law, Mary Woodlief, and several nieces and nephews.
She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She loved shopping, dressing to the nines, traveling, watching old western shows, decorating her home, sitting on the patio with her husband while enjoying her coffee, snuggling with her dog Lizzy, and spending time with her family. Cremation was chosen and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
