Bowling Green - Janice Carolyn Gillock Miller, age 76, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday July 28, 2022. She was born Saturday, July 20, 1946, in Monroe County to the late Jimmie Clayton Gillock and Mary Ruth Wood Gillock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dirk D. Miller.
Jan grew up the oldest of three siblings and it was the influence of her entire family that made her the affectionate and doting southern belle she was. Jan was a true debutante always having her hair and nails perfectly manicured, pearls around her neck with a smile on her face and twinkle in those beautiful crystal blue eyes. Over the years, Jan was an avid golfer, enjoyed time in Junior League, working in real estate, spending quality time with family and friends, traveling the world with Dirk, and being an adoring mother to her only child, Meredith.
Jan is survived by her daughter, Meredith Masquelette-Herren (Ben), her beloved sister, Brenda Sue Moore, baby brother, Danny Royce Gillock (Paula), nieces and nephews, Todd Carter (Josette) and Tammy Halbman (Robby), Lori Madison, Michele Smith (Josh), great nieces and nephews, Rachel and Ashley, Jessica and Sara, Chloe and Clayton, Lydia Mae and Grant.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, and Monday, August 1, 2022, from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM, with Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
