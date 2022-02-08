Bowling Green – Janice Faye Ashlock Wilson, 70, of Bowling Green passed away February 6, 2022 at her residence. The Akron, Ohio native was born October 31, 1951 to the late Carmel and Dorothy Honshell Ashlock. She is also preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Ann Ashlock, Jody Cox (the late Kenneth), and Sharon Ashlock. Janice was retired from Eaton/Cutler Hammer after 23 years of service. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle caregiver, an avid reader, and a selfless giver to anyone in need. Survivors include her children, Richard D. Wilson (Shea) of Smiths Grove, Jade Renee Wilson of Oklahoma, Shane Wilson (Beth) of Mammoth Cave, and Steven Wade Wilson (Jessica) of Alvaton; ten grandsons; two grand-daughters; brother, Richard Ashlock (Mary) of Georgia; sister, Kathy Neighbors (Andy Payne) and Teresa Ashlock both of Bowling Green; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday. Burial will take place near her parents at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
