BOWLING GREEN – Janice Gale Rodriguez, 81, passed away peacefully at home in Harker Heights, Texas, on April 13, 2023 after a short illness.
Janice was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Dec 7, 1941 to Inez and Estill Grigsby. She graduated from high school in Bowling Green, Kentucky and attended the University of Bowling Green.
She also worked at Urban Renewal in Bowling Green as an Administrative Assistant. On September 7, 1974 she married the love of her life Fernando (Rod) Rodriguez at Ft Knox, Kentucky. Rod was serving in the US Army at Ft Knox. Janice began her Civil Service career at Ft Knox in 1974. They traveled the world and in 1982, after Rod’s retirement from the Army, they settled in Harker Heights, Texas. She retired from her Civil Service career at G8, Ft Hood, Texas in 2008 with 34 years of service.
Janice was preceded in death by her father Estill Grigsby, her mother Inez Belcher, step father Roy Belcher, and her grandmother Myrtle Jordan. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Rod; stepdaughters Theresa Milton (Larry) of Clarksville, TN; Yvonne Rodriguez of Santa Clara, CA; Roxanne Angiano of Arlington, TX; and stepson Fernando E. Rodriguez of Modesto, CA. She’s also survived by numerous step grandchildren and many friends.
The family wishes to express many thanks to the Seton Hospital and Rosewood medical personnel who cared for Janice during her stay in their facilities. They were very compassionate and professional. They also wish to thank the Aztec Pet Clinic for all their care given to her beloved pets. Janice was an avid animal lover and adopted many stray cats through the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center.
Graveside services will be held on April 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, Texas is the handling arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.