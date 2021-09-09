Russellville - Jan Minton, age 75, passed away in Russellville on September 7, 2021. Visitation will be from 10:30 until 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 with funeral service conducted at 1 p.m. all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. A full obituary may be seen at jckirbyandson.com.