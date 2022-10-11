Bowling Green - Janice Marilyn Masannat, 86, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 in Bowling Green, KY. Janice was born in Bluemound, IL on June 14, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents Ollie D. Markwell and Lucille Kearns Markwell.
Janice was a retired assistant Professor of Library Automation and Technicial Services, Emerita from Western Kentucky University. She graduated from Millikin University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Louisiana State University with a Master of Science degree. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Dr. George S. Masannat, two sons, Edward James Masannat (Clara) and Richard George Masannat. One sister, Shirley Fisher and two precious grandchildren, Kyle Patrick Masannat and Emily Grace Masannat.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Friday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
