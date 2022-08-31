Bowling Green - Janice Meeks, 64 of Bowling Green passed away at her residence while surrounded by family and friends on August 25, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert E. Meeks and Eunice Broyles Meeks. Ms. Meeks is survived by her brother, Michael Meeks (Sheila) of Bowling Green and sister, Carol Domaleski of Nolensville, Tn. She is also survived by several nieces, great nieces and nephews, and aunts. The family also acknowledges loving friend and caregiver, Linda Neeley.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, September 10, 2:00 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with visitation from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Interment of cremains to follow at Bowling Green Gardens, 820 Lovers Lane. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.