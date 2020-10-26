Bowling Green - Janice Wilson, 75, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The Frankfort, KY native was a daughter of the late Clay and Helen Webster Toppass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wilson; her niece, Shelley Coleman; and her stepdaughter, Sherry Maples. Janice was a member of First Christian Church of Bowling Green and attended First United Methodist Church in Frankfort. She graduated from WKU, worked with her husband at Wilson Adjustment Company and retired from the Kentucky Department of Insurance. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service at Frankfort Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Phelps (Eric); her sister, Jane Coleman (Brandt); two grandchildren, Brenner Phelps and Anne Davis Phelps; a nephew, Dean Coleman (Barbara); a stepdaughter, Sparkie Jean Wilson; and three step-grandchildren, John Skinner (Dushawn), Jay Skinner and Sarah Skinner. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Christian Church or the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.