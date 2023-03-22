Bowling Green – Janie McGinnis, age 73, died on March 20th, 2023 in Bowling Green, Ky on the feast day of Saint Joseph patron saint of a happy death. Janie is survived by her son, Toby McGinnis (Sharon), her son-in-law Todd Burke, fifteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a sister, Becky Schroader (Stewart), and a brother Tommy Becker (Janice) along with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Toby “Mike” McGinnis Senior, and her daughter, Amy McGinnis Burke, along with her parents John and Eula Becker. Janie was born in Bowling Green, Ky. on September 16, 1949.
She graduated from Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee and soon after married her high school sweetheart, Mike McGinnis. This is truly when Janie’s influence and legacy began. Through good times and bad, Janie always put her family first. She taught her children how to work hard and how to love unconditionally. The love and dedication she gave to her children and grandchildren will affect generations of McGinnis’s to come. Janie retired from Greenview Regional Hospital and worked as a medical transcriptionist for over 30 years. She was a devout Christian and active member of Woodburn Baptist Church. Even though her husband and only daughter were called to heaven early in life, Janie never stopped trusting in the goodness and mercy of God.
She enjoyed the finer gifts from God such as watching UK basketball, spending time with her grandkids, and playing Bridge. Her gratitude, simplicity and joy will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. Janie’s funeral and visitation will be held at JC Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel located at 820 Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Ky. Visitation will be held on Friday March 24th from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home. Also, visitation will be from 10am to 11am with funeral services beginning at 11am on Saturday March 25th.
Following the burial, a luncheon / reception for all family and friends will be held down the street from the funeral home at the Embassy Suites: 556 Hub Boulevard, Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers the family request a donation be made to Christian Health Center in Bowling Green or to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
