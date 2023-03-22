Bowling Green – Janie McGinnis, age 73, died on March 20th, 2023 in Bowling Green, Ky on the feast day of Saint Joseph patron saint of a happy death. Janie is survived by her son, Toby McGinnis (Sharon), her son-in-law Todd Burke, fifteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a sister, Becky Schroader (Stewart), and a brother Tommy Becker (Janice) along with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Toby “Mike” McGinnis Senior, and her daughter, Amy McGinnis Burke, along with her parents John and Eula Becker. Janie was born in Bowling Green, Ky. on September 16, 1949.