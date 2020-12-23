Bowling Green - Janine Curd Goad, age 59, passed away at Franklin Nursing and Rehab, Tuesday, December 22, 2020. She was born to the late Dr. O. F. Curd III and Doris Wilson Curd Clagett on September 1, 1961. Janine was a Bowling Green High School Graduate, Class of 1979, and was a Licensed Practical Nurse in Warren County. She was a member of Madison Avenue General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Monty D. Goad. A brother John Collier Curd (Laura), nephew Collier Thomas Curd, and her dachshund Buster Blue.
Cremation was chosen. A private service will be held at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.