Bowling Green - Janis E. Perkins Willoughby age 72 of Bowling Green, passed away Wednesday at the Medical Center. She was born in Michigan to the late John Richard and Elinor Virgil Ames Perkins and was the widow of Gilmer O. Willoughby. She is also preceeded in death by her brothers, John R. Perkins Jr., John "Jack" Perkins and sister Janet Carol Perkins. Janis was a Registered Nurse and Hospice Care Giver and a Christian. She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Janis is survived by her daughters, Amanda Kent (Phil) of Harrodsburg, KY and Melissa Brewster (Terry) of Bowling Green, son Jason Willoughby (Laura) of Naples, Florida. Grandchildren, Brian Wade (Nicole), Heather Rayner (Edward), Gavin Willoughby, Payton Willoughby and Logan Wade. Great grandchildren, Kinsley and Wyatt Wade. Sister, Phyllis Samuels (Alfred) and a brother Alan Perkins (Jeff) both of Michigan. Several nieces, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Special friend Gary Reed of Franklin.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday and after 10:00 am Sunday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Sunday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Liberty Cemetery in Allen County.
Commented