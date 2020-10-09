Bowling Green - Jannie Lue Erwin Shehan, 95 of Bowling Green, passed away on October 7, 2020 at her residence in Village Manor. The Kirby, Arkansas native was the daughter of the late Occo Thrash Erwin and John Erwin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Norris Eugene Shehan; grandson, Brian Scott Shehan; five siblings, Myron Erwin, Homer Erwin, Bill Erwin, Joy Roan, and Jean Anderson.
Mrs. Shehan was a homemaker and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by a son, Daniel Scott Shehan, Sr. (Linda); a daughter, Kathryn Annette Jarboe (Jeff); six grandchildren, Daniel "Scotty" Shehan, Jr. (Laura), Kristen Cooper (Brandon Alexander), Jennilee Coots (Chris), Stevie Eaton (Luke), Lindsay Jarboe Hudgins (Will), and Lacee Jarboe (Andrew Young); and twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. on Monday, October 12, 2020 and again from 10:00 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Norris E. Shehan Bowling Green Pastoral Care Endowment Fund, Christian Care Communities, 12710 Townepark Way, Louisville, KY 40243.