Smiths Grove – Jarrel Wayne Tibbs, 52 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 26, 2021. The Warren County native was a son of the late Jarrel Wendall and Mary Helen Duff Tibbs. He was a member of Berea Christian Church. He was an avid UK fan. Wayne enjoyed being involved in his children’s lives from coaching on the baseball field to track meets and a cheer dad. His children would like to show their love and gratitude to his fiance, their bonus mom Tammy for the love and dedication she showed their dad during his battle. Leaving to cherish his memories is his loving finace, Tammy Huntsman Davis; his daughter, Remington Tibbs; his two sons, Wesley Tibbs and Dustin Tibbs (Amber); one Grandson, Maddox Tibbs; one sister, Angela McGrew (Sherman) and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Martinsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family request inlieu of flowers donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral expense.