Smiths Grove – Jarrel Wayne Tibbs, 52 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 26, 2021. The Warren County native was a son of the late Jarrel Wendall and Mary Helen Duff Tibbs. He was a member of Berea Christian Church. He was an avid UK fan. Wayne enjoyed being involved in his children’s lives from coaching on the baseball field to track meets and a cheer dad. His children would like to show their love and gratitude to his fiance, their bonus mom Tammy for the love and dedication she showed their dad during his battle. Leaving to cherish his memories is his loving finace, Tammy Huntsman Davis; his daughter, Remington Tibbs; his two sons, Wesley Tibbs and Dustin Tibbs (Amber); one Grandson, Maddox Tibbs; one sister, Angela McGrew (Sherman) and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Martinsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family request inlieu of flowers donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral expense.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS