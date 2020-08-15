Bowling Green - Jason Edward Doughty, age 52, passed away August 14, 2020.
Jason graduated Warren East High School in 1985 and went on to WKU 1989 to obtain a degree in political science. After graduating Western, he attended West Georgia College where he received his Masters of Education. In 2005 he received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership at the University of Georgia. Jason was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, loved his dogs Mabel, Bear, and Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward & Janet Doughty, and his brother Aarron Doughty.
Survivors include his sister-in-law Brenda Doughty (Aarron), niece Karlie Posey, best friends Eric & Jan Anderson, and his God-children Dan Anderson and Lynn Marie Barnes.
Jason's wish was to be cremated. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.