Bowling Green - Jason Willis, 41, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. The Bowling Green native was born June 28, 1978, to Prentis and Becky Willis of Bowling Green. Jason was a 1996 graduate of Warren East High School. He is a member of Hillvue Heights Church, and was a maintenance supervisor at Magnolia Village. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Nichole Willis; two sons, Canaan and Clay, sister, April Harper (Scott), father-in-law, Bob Jennings; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Martha and Oscar Higgs, brother-in-law, Josh Jennings (Sarah), sister-in-law, Megan Consiglio (Daniel); grandmother, Veachel Scott; nieces and nephews, Aleia Kate Harper, Grant Harper, Fianna Jennings, Finn Jennings, and Abram Consiglio. He is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 AM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The funeral will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund is being set up for Canaan and Clay. Donations may be made at the funeral home or by contacting PNC Bank.