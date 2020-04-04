Bowling Green - Jathan Mercer, age 37, passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at his home in Oakland, KY. The Albany, Georgia native was the son of the late William Herman Mercer and Stacey Mercer Basham. He is survived by his brothers Bill Mercer and Justin Mercer (Brittney) and sisters Jean Mercer and Vicki Mercer and uncle Rookie Risinger and niece Aaliyah Johnson. There will be a private family service with burial in the Cardwell Cemetery in Cardwell, Missouri. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.