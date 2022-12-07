Franklin – Jay Atkerson passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on December 4, 2022. Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin, KY is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street, Franklin, Ky 42134. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the church and will resume Thursday morning at 6am until service time at 2:00pm. Jay was born July 28, 1937 to John Henry (Jack) Atkerson and Annie Galloway Atkerson in Woodburn, KY where he attended elementary school in Woodburn and then attended Warren County High School. He is a graduate of his University of Kentucky, with a master’s degree from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, he was the basketball manager for his beloved Wildcats under Coach Rupp. Jay was a lifelong educator, as a teacher and coach at Bristow High School in Warren County, KY and then at Brainerd High School and Kirkman Technical School in Chattanooga, TN. After coaching and teaching, he went on to hold several leadership roles in the Chattanooga Public School System. After retiring, he and his wife settled in Franklin, Ky on a small farm. Jay enjoyed gardening, watching his much-loved Kentucky Wildcats, sharing knowledge and witticisms with all he encountered and being with his family. Jay devoted time and passion to the establishment the Boys & Girls Club of Franklin, KY and the Lewis Manor Assisted Living Community in Franklin, KY. Jay is survived by his wife of 63 years, Caroline Craddock Atkerson, his children Cheryl Atkerson Lutts and John Craddock Atkerson and his grandchildren: Marc Lutts (and his wife Brett), Brooks Lutts (and his wife Hannah), Ross Lutts (and his wife Haley), Jack Atkerson, Caroline Atkerson and Logan Atkerson. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Franklin, 103 Court Street, Franklin, KY 42134 or Lewis Manor Assisted Living Community, 2901 Bowling Green Road, Franklin, KY 42134.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Funeral Homes
“Offering Compassionate Service and Advice during the most difficult of times.” The successful history of JC Kirby and Sons Funera…