Bowling Green - Jay Yates of Bowling Green, passed away at his residence with family at his side on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was 81 years old. Born to the late James and Goldie Yates, Jay is also preceded in death by 3 sisters and a brother.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol Yates; his children Jamie Washer (Van), Jim Yates (Tracey), David O'Donnell (Jenny), Jennifer Lawson (Kyle); 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; siblings Donnie Yates (Loretta), Ann Casteel; many nieces and nephews.
Jay retired from the Medical Center as an EMT and as a Captain from the Bowling Green Fire Department, both after 20+ years of service. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and was a masterful storyteller. Jay loved making people laugh and never missed the opportunity for a good prank.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24th from 10am - 5pm with a Chapel Service to begin at 5pm, all at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jay's memory to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
