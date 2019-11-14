Bowling Green - Jean Alford Richards, 81, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Acress Alford. Jean was born on May 29, 1938 in Roundhill, KY. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Tommy Alford. Jean is survived by two daughters; Sheree Davis and Karen Ragan (Gary), a son, Greg Richards (Carol Lynn), two sisters; Reeda Rector (Richard) and Pamela Beliles (Tony), six grandchildren; Chad Davis, Joshua and Tyler Ragan, Bethany Richards, Natalee Logsdon and Gregory Ovalles, nine great grandchildren; Kaylee Alexis Davis, Isabella and Madelyn Ragan, Riley and Caroline Ragan, Bentley Richards, Jaxtyn Stewart, Tynlee and Adlee Logsdon, several nieces and nephews. Jean retired from Holley Carburetor and was a member of the Lakeview Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother of 3 children. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. Jean was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday November 16, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday from 9:00 am - 8:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 - 11:00 am.
