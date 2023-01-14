Jean Ann Hildreth, 85 years old died on December 31, 2022, at Advent Health Orlando hospital after a long two-year period of illness. Jean Ann was born in Charleston, West Virginia and grew up in St. Albans, WV with her sister Patti together with her parents Paul and Ruby Dorsey.
Her love of children and her time working as a camp counselor fostered her education at the University of Kentucky to become a teacher where she met William Burns Hildreth (Bill) and later married. After college, they moved to Bowling Green to start a family and had three children.
Jean Ann worked alongside her husband Bill, at the PVA’s office and also at Hildreth Construction Company where they built their dream home on Drakes Creek and raised their family.
Many fun memories were made with regular weekend canoe trips on Drakes Creek with other families in the Gourmet Dining and Canoe Club (GDCC). Apart from being a true Theta Wildcat at heart, she was also a member in many civic organizations including the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and the Jayceettees where she established life- long friendships with many women in Bowling Green.
After her divorce in the mid-1980s, she moved to Florida and ultimately relocated to Orlando where she became a well-respected, long-time realtor specializing in property management in the College Park area. Upon her retirement, she looked for a “slice of sunshine” and found it at the Dubsdread Women’s Golf Association. Having been a member for over seventeen years, not only did she become an avid golfer but also developed great friends along the way.
Due to Jean’s tenaciousness and strong- willed nature, she was dubbed a modern- day Barbara Stanwyck by her children. She truly was a “Matriarch with Moxie.” Like Stanwyck’s character on The Big Valley, Jean had a big heart. She always encouraged and helped others when they could not help themselves. In keeping with her philosophy in life to help lift others up and her love of the game of golf, the family has created a funding page to honor her memory.
We will be holding a Celebration of Life in honor of Jean Ann at Dubsdread Tap Room in the spring and will announce the date soon. Help us celebrate her life by donating to Orlando Youth Minority Golf Association (OMYGA) in her memory and continue to make a positive impact and shape the direction of young children and adults’ lives through the game of golf! Donations to this organization are tax deductible – see link below.
Jean is survived by her sister Patti Johnson and her family as well as her three children, Cheri, Tom, and Debbi Hildreth together with her son-in-law, Zachary Goldberg, and her two granddaughters, Ashley Michele Goldberg and Nicole Alexandra Goldberg.
