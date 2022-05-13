Bowling Green - Jean Dial Wilkes, age 92, departed this life with her family by her side on Friday, April 29,2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Warren and Edmonson County native was the only daughter of the late Estil Dial and Essie Jackson Dial.
Jean was a beloved member of her community. She dedicated her life to service and caring for those closest to her. Prior to retiring, Jean practiced as a registered nurse for over sixty years, worked with her husband as a co-owner of Wilkes Clinic in Brownsville, and served in numerous civic and social organizations. 'Ruby Jean', as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was loving, compassionate, generous, and witty.
She leaves to honor her memory – a son, Brad G. Wilkes and his wife, Lynn of Beaufort, NC; a granddaughter, Brandie Wilkes Garner and her husband, Dexter; a great-grandson, Hindrix Grayson of Grifton, NC; her husband, Chester Bays of Bowling Green; stepson, Danny Bays and his wife, Susan of Bowling Green, along with a host of adored cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Dr. Marcus B.Wilkes and Kenneth Beck and two brothers, Fred W. and Paul X. Dial.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
