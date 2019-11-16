Bowling Green - Jean Deel Dumond, 83, of Bowling Green passed away November 16, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Warren County native was born February 13, 1936 to the late Lon and Eva (Belcher) Deel. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Underwood and her brothers and sisters. Jean was a self-employed beautician, owner of Jeanie's Superwash, and worked with her husband and family at D&D Appliances for over 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Richard Dumond; son, Rickey Dumond (the late Rebecca); daughter, Darlene Dumond; grandchildren, Josh Underwood (Shelby), Monica Carlisle (John), and Christopher Dumond; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Jean chose cremation with a graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bowling Green Gardens.