Las Vegas - Jean Elaine (Tabor) Lonborg died on February 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 84. A proud native of Bowling Green, KY, she was honored to be given the commission of Kentucky Colonel by the governor. After college, Jean worked at the Pentagon in Washington, DC; it was in there that she met her future husband, James (Jim) Lonborg. Jean and Jim were married 50 years before Jim's passing in 2005. Jean was active in her church, and while living in Sierra Madre, CA was a member of the Women's Club and Garden Club, where her love for exotic flowers blossomed. As her children matured, she worked as a secretary in Southern California. She also served as an election board officer in three states, as well as a council appointed member of the City of Las Vegas Senior Citizens Advisory Board. As they neared retirement, Jean and Jim enjoyed international travel, touring Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as attending Martin and Lowe Family reunions in Smiths Grove, KY. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband Jim, father, William E. Boulton, mother, Esta (Martin) Tabor, step-father, Lewie Tabor of Kentucky, and her daughter-in-law Diane Burns of Columbus, OH. She is survived by her sons William Lonborg of Columbus, OH and John (Julie) Lonborg of Las Vegas, NV as well as her daughter, Susan Lonborg, of Ellensburg, WA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kenna, Hudson, Elaine, Lena, and James. Jean's funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Bunker's Funeral Home on Las Vegas Boulevard North, followed by burial at Bunker's Memory Gardens Cemetery on Tenaya Way at Lone Mountain Road. The family extends heartfelt thanks for the outstanding and compassionate care provided in Jean's final days by the 8th floor nursing staff at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
