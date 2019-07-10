Bowling Green - Jean Johnson Shaffer passed away at her residence on July 9th, 2019 at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late John Noah and Mae Rose Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Shaffer; a brother, Glenn Johnson; a sister, Delores Rector (Elston); and a nephew, Lee Ford Johnson.
Jean was the mother of two daughters with her first husband, the late Robert Cowles, Lorri Hare (Bill) and Kelley Hargrove (Dalen); and grandmother to Katlyn, Kole and Karlee, who she loved dearly. She is also survived by her siblings, Betty Sue Jones (Barney), Donald Johnson (Marcia), and Linda Glass (J.R.); sisters-in-law, Eva Marr, Debbie Peek (Virgil) and Linda Sue Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Jean was retired from Dollar General Corp. She was a free spirit who loved her family, including all her animals.
Her wishes were to be cremated with a private gathering for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the BGWC Humane Society, PO Box 1456, Bowling Green, KY 42102.