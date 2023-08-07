Bowling Green - Jeanetta Whalin Lawrence, 94, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday August 6, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born on September 11, 1928 in Reedyville, KY to the late Ezra and Nellie Whalin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lester Rudolph Lawrence. Mrs. Lawrence was a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ and loved her church family. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking and sewing. Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 10 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 9 and again from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 10 at the funeral home. She is survived by her son, Perry T. Lawrence and his wife, Robin; her granddaughter, Amber L. Lawrence, all of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of her caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Reedy Camp, 957 D Simpson Rd., Roundhill, KY. www.bigreedycamp.com