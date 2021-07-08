Bowling Green - Jeanette Birch Combs age 69 of Bowling Green, passed away Wednesday at 3:12 pm at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Jeanette was born to the late Denton and Flodina Pickerell Birch, and is preceded in death by her Brother, Jimmie Birch. She retired from Western Kentucky University's Child Care Development Department on Bryant Way. She received her Associate Degree in Child Development from Western. She was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jimmie Combs, her daughter, Sherry Combs, a son Kaleb Combs and his wife Holly, Grandson Ryan Combs all of Bowling Green. Sister, Janice Neal and husband Carroll of Savoyard, Kentucky. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, and after 12:30 pm Sunday till Funeral Service at 2:00 pm at the Riverview Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.