VALDOSTA, GA. – In Loving Memory of Jeanette Marie Morano Prerost, a beloved mother and cherished friend, passed away surrounded by family on September 8, 2023, in Valdosta, Georgia, at the age of 82.
Jeanette was born in Chicago, Illinois, on June 9, 1941. She resided in Bowling Green, Kentucky for almost 40 years, and spent the last 10 years in Valdosta, Georgia. Her life was a testament to the warmth and love she shared with everyone she met.
Jeanette received a Masters in Reading Education and a Masters in Family and Marriage Counseling from Western Kentucky University. Her passion for education and helping others was evident throughout her life, as she dedicated herself to shaping minds as a teacher in Lexington, then an educator for Veterans Upward Bound, finally as a college instructor at Western Kentucky University.
She also worked as a therapist for several years. Her commitment to her students and her passion for helping others touched the lives of many.
Beyond her professional pursuits, Jeanette found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She had a great love for conversation, dining out, traveling, and the theater and cherished the moments spent sharing meals and conversations with friends.
Her magnetic personality and ability to connect with others made her a treasured companion to all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Jeanette is survived by her loving children, Matt Prerost and Candace Prerost Witherspoon (Barry); her grandson, Vann Witherspoon, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jeanette was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank and Julia Morano and a brother, Michael Morano.
Her unwavering love and support will forever be felt by her family, who will continue to honor her memory. A memorial service to celebrate Jeanette’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 16, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Valdosta, Georgia.
Jeanette will be dearly missed but forever remembered for her kindness, wisdom, and the love she shared with those lucky enough to have known her. May she rest in eternal peace.
