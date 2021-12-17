Bowling Green - Jeanne Louise Dillard, of Bowling Green, passed away at her residence on December 14, 2021. Jeanne was born on March 16, 1941, to the late Jane and Harry Dwyer in Maryland. Most everyone called her Jean and her grandchildren called her Meme. She is preceded in death by her husband Jackie R. Dillard; her son, whom she adored, Brent Dillard; brothers Frank, Eddie, and Alan Dwyer; sisters Nancy Gibson and Janie Mills. She is survived by her daughter Shelly VanMeter (Tim); grandchildren Jacklyn Gosser (Jared) and Casey VanMeter; great-grandson Barrett Gosser; siblings Patricia Dick and Jimmy Dwyer (Yvonne); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jeanne was a housewife, worked at the PVA office for a time and later at Bristow Elementary in the cafeteria where she enjoyed every sweet face that came through the line.
Jeanne enjoyed camping, boating, and the lake life. She spent 15 years in West Palm Beach near her sister Patricia. She enjoyed walking her dog, thrift shopping, playing Bunco, pulling weeds, and tending to her flowers. She loved animals, enjoyed watching nature shows and enjoyed traveling back home to visit family. More recently she spent her time watching Jeopardy, reading mystery books and working cross-word puzzles. Jeanne returned to Bowling Green in 2020 to be closer to family and they are grateful for the time spent together.
A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, 1924 Louisville Rd, Bowling Green, Ky 42101.
