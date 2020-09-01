Smiths Grove - Jeannie Denham Wilson, 64 of Smiths Grove died Monday, August 31 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late James Kenneth and Opal Lee Hudson Denham and was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Anderson. She was retired from Fruit of Loom and was a billing clerk at Graves Gilbert Clinic. Jeannie was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Leaving to cherish her memories is her husband of 31 years Ross Wilson; her daughter, Jennifer Sharp (Tracy); one brother, Kenneth Wayne Denham; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a "walk through" visitation at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with the funeral service being at 1 p.m. Mask are required inside the funeral home.