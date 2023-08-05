FRANKLIN – George Jeff Brassell, age 74 of Franklin died Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at his residence. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Crafton Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Charles Jackson Brassell and Merle Crafton Lowe. Jeff was retired from WRECC after 30-plus years of service.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers – Jackie and Mark Brassell and grandmother – Bessie Brassell.
Survivors include his wife – Linda Tatum Brassell of Franklin; children – Ron Brassell (Edie) of Franklin, Charles Kevin Brassell of Bowling Green and Todd Brassell (Erica) of Franklin; grandchildren – Machaela McGuffin (Zach), Chas Brassell, Iley Brassell, Emma Brassell, Nash Brassell, Elle Brassell, Zak Brassell, Kora Brassell and Cole Brassell; great grandchildren – Laura McGuffin and Liam Ronan McGuffin.
