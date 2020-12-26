Bowling Green - Jeffery Allan Gaskin, 55 of Bowling Green, KY died Tuesday, December 22,2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Bowling Green, Ky on January 16, 1965 to the late Willie Elmore Gaskin and Clara Mae Chaffin Gaskin. Jeffery attended Warren East High School. He was a hardworking man who worked for 35 years in the HVAC field and was formerly employed by Ernie Davis & Sons in Owensboro. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and family. Jeffery was a very special, loving, kind-hearted and the most important man in his grandchildren's lives.
Besides his parents, Jeffery was preceded in death by sister, Donna Faye Smith and his brother, Michael Wayne Gaskin.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Della Mae Gaskin. Besides his wife, Jeffery is survived by his children: Pamela Fay Sears (JP Sears) and David Allan Gaskin (Whitney Gaskin); his grandchildren: Preston Blake Gaskin, James Ryan Sears and Jeffery Patrick Sears. Other survivors include two sisters: Ramona Jackson (Joe Jackson) and Brenda England as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Jeffery Allan Gaskin will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1 pm in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with burial to follow in Plum Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 1 pm - 7 pm and again on Wednesday from 10 am until time of service.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements.