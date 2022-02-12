Bowling Green - Jeffery Doyle "Dirt" LaMastus, age 59, passed away Thursday February 10, 2022 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was the son of the late Lee Doyle LaMastus and Norma Jean Hines LaMastus. A graduate of Warren East High School, Jeff was a true outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish, ride motorcycles and most of all spend time hanging out with his friends and family. He was retired from Logan Aluminum.
Jeff is survived by one son, Nicholas LaMastus, one daughter, Lora Coles (Shawn), stepchildren, Michael Burgess, Bryan Burgess and Alicia Young, one sister, Deborah "Sissy" Lyons (Steve), grandchildren, Tristan Coles, Brandon Coles and Hayden Coles, great-grandchild, Peyton Coles, two nephews, Brian Lyons (Lisa) and Michael Lyons (Sondra) great-nieces, Makaila Lyons (Beau), Makenzie Lyons, Lindsey Lyons and Haley Lyons, several cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be Saturday February 12, 2022 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Sunday February 13, 2022 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM with Funeral Service beginning at 3:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Cremation was chosen. In Lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky or The Marine Raider Foundation.
