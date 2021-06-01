Bowling Green – It is with the greatest sadness that the family of Jeffery Robert Halter announces his passing after a tragic ATV accident on Monday, May 31st, 2021, at the age of 55. A prominent pharmacist, Jeff was the happy owner of Northgate and Springhill Pharmacies. Jeff was a graduate of Bowling Green High School (83’) and Samford University School of Pharmacy (89’) and member of Broadway United Methodist Church. Jeff will be fondly cherished for his compassionate soul, love of all things outdoors, ability to quote all episodes from The Office, love of Louis Armstrong and Frank Sinatra, belief in Bigfoot, and without a doubt, his contagious laugh. Jeff will be lovingly remembered by his Parents, Charles Robert and Scottie Ann Halter; wife of 30 years, Kimberly Dodson Halter; Daughter’s Katherine Chelsey Smith (Andrew) and Laura Leigh Lowe (Austin); Brother, Timothy Alan Halter (Valerie); his beloved granddogs Scout and Wall-E. Jeff was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Roy and Annie Willis; paternal grandparents, Robert and Ferne Halter; Uncles, Jerry Halter and Elroy Willis; beloved Dog, Annabell. He is also survived by aunts Linda Staples (Harry), Kathy Willis, and Sheila Halter; Four nieces, Mandy Hunter (Christopher), Alyssa Halter, Addison and Elizabeth Falkner; Mother and Father in-law, William and Barbara Dodson; sister in-law Rheanne Falkner (Jeffrey) and many other great aunts and uncles, great nephews Charlie and Dylan, and cousins. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and resume Friday, June 4 at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. The funeral service will be Friday at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery II. Memorial Contributions can be made to Salvation Army Louisville Campus.
