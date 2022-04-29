Evansville, - Jeff Faulkner, 51, of Evansville, IN formerly of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at his residence. Jeff was born November 14, 1970 in Bowling Green, KY. Jeff was a photo journalist and member of St. James United Methodist Church. He was an avid collector, loved to travel, and passionate about attending music concerts.
Surviving includes his mother Suzi Faulkner, brother Jason Faulkner (Cathy), aunt and uncles, Anne and David Wolfe and Dr. Johnny Wolfe. His special nephew and niece, Aiden Faulkner and Emma Faulkner and very special cousin, Philip Wolfe. Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 am at Fairview Cemetery #2. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
