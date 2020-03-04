Scottsville - Jeffrey Bryant "Jeff" Rigsby, 37, of Scottsville, KY and formerly of Owensboro, KY passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Bowling Green, KY native was a former employee of Swedish Match, a member of Sigma Chi at Murray State University and an avid baseball fan. He is survived by his father: Tom Rigsby and wife, Debbie, Scottsville, KY; His mother: Cindy Rietkerk and husband, Kipp, Vero Beach, FL; 1 brother: Zach Rigsby, Bowling Green, KY; 1 sister: Samantha Smith and husband, Joey, Glasgow, KY; 1 step brother: Sean Rietkerk, East Lansing, MI; Maternal grandmother: Deanie Voyles, Lewisport, KY; Paternal grandmother: Edna Mae Rigsby, Bowling Green, KY; 1 niece: Nora Smith, Glasgow, KY; Several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Jack Voyles and paternal grandfather: Thomas Rigsby. A Celebration of Life service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Goad Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Saturday until service time. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alcoholics Anonymous. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com