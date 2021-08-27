Bowling Green - Jeffrey "Turbo" Turner, 59, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Greenview Hospital. He was born December 22, 1961 and a native of Barren Co., KY.
Turbo was preceded in death by his parents Hollis and Beulah Turner and his brother John Steven Turner. Turbo was a Senior Auto Mechanic at Western Kentucky University. He loved RZR riding, fishing, camping and being outdoors. Turbo spent half of his life in his garage building cars, boats, signs and maintaining all of his power toys. Turbo was also known as "fun hog" and lived every day to its fullest. He never met a stranger and left a smile on everyone's face he encountered.
Turbo was a loving husband, father, brother, pops and friend who will be missed dearly. Survivors include his wife Rose Levings Turner, one son Justin Steven Turner (Elizabeth), one daughter Emily Michelle Turner and one sister Tina J. Turner all of Bowling Green. One precious grandson Briggs William Turner and one grandson due February 2022, Stratton Jeffrey Turner. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 9:00 am until time of services. Funeral will be at 10:00 am Wednesday at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2.