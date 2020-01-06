Bowling Green - Jeffrey Davis "Jeff" Johnson, 62, of Bowling Green entered into rest Friday, January 3, 2020 at The Medical Center.
Jeff was born in Detroit, MI on November 19, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents Orizaba and Anna Louise Neel Johnson. Jeff was retired after 20 years with Social Security Administration as a case worker. He served 10 years with the U.S. Navy, having received several merit awards. Jeff graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1976 and Western Kentucky University in 1998. He was an avid WKU sports fan and loved the Hilltoppers. He was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church and was a very caring and loving person, he especially loved his family and will be sadly missed.
Jeff is survived by his wife Cynthia Berry Johnson, daughter Kari Alyssa Johnson both of Bowling Green. Three sisters Sarah Griggs (Jerry) of Symrna, TN, Kathy Murphy of Plano, KY, Jonell Walden (Jimmy) of Goodlettsville, TN, four brothers Jim Johnson (Darlene) of Bowling Green, Thomas Michael Johnson (Lynn Tuyet) of Poinciana, FL, Travis Johnson (Cindy) of Cape Coral, FL and Benjamin Johnson (Ing) of Severn, Maryland. Sister-in-law Roxanne Hogendorn (Steve) of Bowling Green and brother-in-law Greg Berry of Sunnyvale, CA, and Many Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday 12:00 pm until time of services at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Chapel. Burial will be in Brock A. Beery Veteran Cemetery at Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hilltopper Athletic Foundation.