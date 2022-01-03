Bowling Green – Jeffrey Dwayne Wagner entered this world on October 31, 1964 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and departed this world on January 2, 2022. He was the son of the late Barbara Ann Wagner and Osmond Brooks. He graduated from a Christian County High School in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He was employed at Country Oven Bakery for many years until his health did not permit him to work. He was a kind and given person who never met a stranger or turned away a friend in need. His character spoke volumes. Jeffrey leaves to Cherish memories his wife, Kerry Johnson-Wagner; sister, Donna Wagner Earthman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. NO SERVICES SCHEDULED. Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc.