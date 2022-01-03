...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.Heavy rain from the past few days will cause the rivers to remain
above flood stage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 29.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Monday was 29.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Bowling Green – Jeffrey Dwayne Wagner entered this world on October 31, 1964 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and departed this world on January 2, 2022. He was the son of the late Barbara Ann Wagner and Osmond Brooks. He graduated from a Christian County High School in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He was employed at Country Oven Bakery for many years until his health did not permit him to work. He was a kind and given person who never met a stranger or turned away a friend in need. His character spoke volumes. Jeffrey leaves to Cherish memories his wife, Kerry Johnson-Wagner; sister, Donna Wagner Earthman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. NO SERVICES SCHEDULED. Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.