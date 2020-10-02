Bowling Green - It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Jeffrey Edward Willis on September 20, 2020 at his residence in Colorado. Jeff was a 1982 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He served 8 years in the United States Navy and earned his Master's degree from Western Kentucky University where he later held an IT faculty position.
Jeff's passion was his love of music and playing guitar with friends. His kind and caring heart, and his warm smile, were a tremendous support to many of his friends, colleagues and students.
Jeff is survived by his two sons Rory Willis and Jay Willis (Lisa Keck); his mother Judy Ramsey and stepfather Kirby; two brothers Steve Willis (Margie), and Derek Willis (Ja'net); two stepsisters Amy Boyles (Brian), and Anne Hardman (Michael); several nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, John Willis.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life honoring Jeff at Living Hope Chapel, 1805 Westen Avenue, Bowling Green, KY on October 5, 2020. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 pm, with service beginning at 6:00 pm.