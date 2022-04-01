Farmington - Jeff to his family, Buddha to his friends, and Bob to servers the world over was a father, a U.S Marine, and a people person. Everywhere he went, from his hometown in Horse Cave Kentucky, to the far reaches of Alaska, France, and even South Korea, Jeff had a talent for making friends out of strangers. One of Jeff's favorite hobbies was stopping to talk to just about everyone for hours at a time, often to the chagrin of his wife and daughters. He filled those hours with stories from his time as an Embassy Guard, and later tales of his escapades as a long-haul truck driver.
Jeff was born November 15th, 1968 to Judith Ann Barron Higginbotham in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Caverna High School and Western Kentucky University. He was married to Anne Kohler Higginbotham in 1996, on his birthday so he wouldn't forget their anniversary – and he never did. Together, Anne and Jeff had four daughters, Leah, Samantha, Gabriella, and Rebecca-Grace.
Jeff attributed his mother with inspiring his lifelong love of cooking. After his kids, his Big Green Egg smoker was his pride and joy. Jeff was known to loved ones as an excellent cook, and when he wasn't on the road, he was cooking dinner for his family (and friends, and neighbors, and anyone he happened to meet at the grocery store.) He was a committed family man who worked hard even through his battle with cancer and his chemotherapy treatments.
Jeff was proud to be a United States Marine and felt honored to serve his country. He cared deeply for others and served as a mentor and ally to his many friends. Though he often claimed otherwise, he was very smart – his intellect manifesting with mechanical expertise and witty (if often inappropriate) jokes. He made a point to make others smile, and though he was stubborn, he was willing to grow and learn from those around him. He didn't always know how to say the right words, but he always made sure people knew he loved them. He was generous, kind, and hardworking to a fault, and touched the lives of people all over the world.
Jeff is survived by his wife Anne, as well as his daughters Leah, Samantha, Gabriella, and Rebecca-Grace, his mother Judith, older sister Julie Cassity, 27 nieces and nephews, a large extended and often chosen family, and a beloved grand kitty Gizmo. He was preceded in death by grandparents Wayne and Edith Barron, and father-in-law Paul Kohler.
