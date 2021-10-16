Bowling Green - Jeffrey Lynn Wiggins, 74, of Adolphus, KY, was born May 23, 1947, in Ela, NC, to the late Hollis and Margaret Wiggins. He was called to his eternal home on October 10, 2021, peacefully at the Mercy Hospital South Medical Center in St. Louis, MO.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Fredia Ann Manley Wiggins; and his sons, Jarrett Wiggins, Jeffrey Wiggins, Steven Lewis, and Anthony Busboom; as well as one brother, three sisters and thirteen grandchildren.
Jeff was a member of Walkers Chapel United Methodist Church and loved his church family. He especially enjoyed praising God for His many blessings and singing in the choir. When they had company in their home, he and Fredia would step into the bedroom to join hands and pray.
Jeff was a man who enjoyed life. He loved to dance to old rock and roll songs. He loved driving through the country just to see other people's yards as inspiration for his own. He was always there for his family and took care of sick family members until he got sick himself. He would always put a smile on your face, whether friend or stranger. But most of all he was a loving husband who would always say, "My baby is 5 foot 3 and she is enough for me."
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. The visitation, Funeral Service, and burial will take place on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Walkers Chapel United Methodist Church, 7201 Franklin Rd, Adolphus, KY. The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the funeral starting at 2 p.m. and the burial to follow immediately afterwards.