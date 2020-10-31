Bowling Green - Jeffrey "Scotty" Stamps, 56, of Bowling Green passed away on October 30, 2020 at his residence. The Simpson County, KY native was the son of the late Marvin Ray Stamps and Patsy Hanley Stamps Estes (Norman), who survives.
Mr. Stamps graduated from Auburn High School and was a member of Martha's Chapel in Alvaton. He worked as an building contractor and electrician.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Linda Beck Stamps; two children, Jessica Arterburn (Jon) and Trent Stamps (Keshia); three step children, Scotty Rich, Jeannie Rich, and Troy Rich; step father, Norman Estes; seven grandchildren, Jacob Arterburn, Zoey Arterburn, Koda Robertson, Keatin Robertson, Callie Stamps, Claycee Stamps, and Caidence Stamps; seven step grandchildren, Ben Richardson, Summer Renick, Tiffany Renick, Ashley Rich, Zach Rich, Jace Rich, and Nathan Rich; one brother, Jeremy Stamps (Tonya), three sisters, Vicki Stamps, Sharron Cockrell, and Angela Woodlee (Terry); several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions toward funeral expenses.