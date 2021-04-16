Bowling Green - Jenice Lynn Morgan Glass, 61, of Bowling Green passed away April 15, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green native was born June 11, 1959 to the late Bernice Lynn Walker Morgan. She was also preceded in death by brother, William Garland Morgan; sisters, Debbie Ann Morgan and Elizabeth Darlene Wells; aunt, Judy Walker; and uncle Junior Walker. Jenice attended Richardsville Baptist Church. Her family was her life as a loving mother, Nanny, and fur-momma to Shotgun and Pistol.
Survivors include her fiancé, Tony Alford; sons, Ottis Glass, Jr. (Angel), Bobby Glass (Angela), and Matthew Alford all of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Dakota Glass (Meghan), Amber Rae Glass, Mateo Ramirez, Evie Alford, Matthew Reece (Victoria), Kaelin Reece (Charlie), and Katelyn Reece; great-grandchildren, Clara Diane Reece, Aurora Jean Reece, Maizley LeAnne Glass (to be born in July), Denver Reece (to be born in July); sister, Judy Upton; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday. Private burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.