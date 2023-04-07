SCOTTSVILLE – Jenner Lee Blankenship, age 90, died Tuesday April 4, 2023 at his home in Adolphus, KY. The Allen County native was the son of the late Charlie Garnett Blankenship and Lassie Jewell Mitchell Blankenship.
He is preceded in death by his wife Janice Marie Blankenship.
He is survived by his five sons; Terry Blankenship (Rhonda), Michael Blankenship (Linda), Jimmy Blankenship (Terry Elaine), Barry Blankenship (Lee Ann), and Chris Blankenship (Ruthane), his daughter Beverly Calvert (Alan), 22 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, three brothers; Melvin Blankenship (Zoe), Billy Blankenship (Nelda), and Charles Blankenship and three sisters; Beva Ahlfinger, Avis Bell (Bob), and Sandra Broady.
Visitation will be Friday April 7, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son funeral home with the early portion in the upstairs chapel and moving to the downstairs chapel in the evening. Saturday visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the Mt. Union Methodist Church.
Funeral Services will be at Saturday April 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Mt. Union Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Union Chapel Methodist Church or charity of your choice. Online Condolences at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com.
