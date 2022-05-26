Bowling Green - Jennie Lou Puryear Hagans January 11, 1928 - May 19, 2022
With heavy hearts the family of Jennie Lou Hagans, 94, a long-time resident of Bowling Green, KY announces her transition into heaven. She was born and raised in Greenville, KY, the youngest of three children born to Waller Raymond, Sr. and Mary Pannell Puryear.
Jennie Lou was a medical transcriptionist for many years and retired from The Medical Center. She loved cats, gardening, travel, crossword puzzles, family get-togethers and, in later years, learning to knit. She enjoyed many trips throughout the years with her sister and niece to multiple states, including several visits to see the shows in Branson, MO and Las Vegas, snorkeling and luaus in Hawaii, and a Mexican cruise.
She is predeceased by her parents, husband, James in 1980 and her siblings, Waller Raymond Puryear, Jr. and Jene Winifred Puryear; and nephew Michael Tucker. Survivors include niece Patricia Puryear of Phoenix, AZ; cousins Bill & Gay Pannell of Bowling Green, KY; Ann & Wes Ruble of Louisville, KY; Rick & Whitney Pannell of Nicholasville, KY and their families, and niece-in-law Virginia Tucker Roberts of Plymouth, MI along with many caring friends.
The family would like to thank staff at Massey Springs for their wonderful care for many years and, most recently, Magnolia Village, and her friends for the unique way each enriched and brought happiness to her life.
She is home with God now and all of the family who have preceded her there. We love and will miss her always.
Graveside services were held on May 23rd at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY where she was laid to rest next to her husband and sister. Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son, Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.