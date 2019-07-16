Bowling Green - Jennifer Diane Bumppo, 75, of Bowling Green, formerly known as Diane Royer, Diane Kilpatrick and Jennifer Coffee, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green of heart failure.
She was born Diane Royer in Waterloo, Iowa. She previously lived there and in Texas and Virginia and in Louisville, Cumberland County and the Mohawk community of Edmonson County, Kentucky. She was a caretaker and once a postal clerk in Bowling Green. She attended Western Kentucky University.
Survivors include two sons, Kevin Kilpatrick of Louisville and Malachi Dean Royer of Bowling Green; three brothers, Robert Royer of Mount Vernon, Iowa, William Royer of Leawood, Kansas, and Patrick Royer of Surprise, Arizona; and three sisters, Judy Novotny of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Sue Cristen of Saint Marys, Kansas, and Ann Pino of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents, Magdalen and Glenn Royer of Waterloo; a brother, James Royer of Waverly, Iowa; and a sister, Jean Fahndrick of Houston Texas.
According to her wishes and lifestyle, the body was cremated, and there were no formal services. J. C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.