Bowling Green - Jennifer Lee Diamond O'Rourke, age 70 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving husband, daughters and family on Wednesday at the Medical Center. She was born in Bowling Green to the late George Oliver "Kingfish" and Verda Doris "Sarge" Page Diamond, and was also preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Jennifer retired from Bell, Orr, Ayers and Moore Attorneys at Law after 40 years. Lifetime member of Eastwood Baptist Church. In her early years at Eastwood, she was a State and National winner for Bible Sword Drills, a G.A. Teacher, Sunday School Director and active in the PrimeTimers Group. She attended Warren County School and a graduate of Bowling Green High School, Class of 1966.
She is survived by her husband, Pat O'Rourke, of 50 years. Daughters, Janet Ramsey (Chad), Becky Graham (David), and Sandy Enlow (Stuart). Sister, Georgette Petty (Malcolm) and brother Clay Diamond. Grandchildren, Megan Graham, Stephanie Ramsey, Taylor Enlow, Ben Graham, Carrie Enlow, JP Graham, Will Graham, Caitlynn Ramsey, and Kirk Ramsey. All of Bowling Green. Several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, September 15 and from 9:00 am Monday, September 16 until service time at Eastwood Baptist Church. Service will be at 11:00 am Monday at Eastwood Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church or Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, N.C. 28607 in Loving Memory of Jennifer O'Rourke.