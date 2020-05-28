Bowling Green - Jennifer Mary Tyler, 50, of Bowling Green passed away May 26, 2020 in Cleveland, OH. She was the daughter of James Brady and Janice Brady. Jennifer was born in Decatur, GA on November 10, 1969. Jennifer dedicated her life to helping others. She was involved in ministry work through Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Jennifer was a Nurse Practitioner who was devoted to helping her patients and students. She was a wonderful mother and wife and an important part of her extended family.
Jennifer is survived by her husband Julian (Tip) Tyler, two daughters; Emily Tyler and Karina Tyler, father James Brady, mother Janice Brady, a sister Angela Ursprung (Tim), several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A celebration of Jennifer's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to mayanfamilies.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
